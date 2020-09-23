September 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business Cyprus Business News

Cyprus Wholesale Trade drops sharply, but green shoots of recovery are seen for industry

By Andrew Rosenbaum00
A Wholesale Market
A wholesale market -- trade slows, but industry turnover increases.

The wholesale trade in Cyprus saw its turnover drop sharply in the second quarter, but green shoots appeared in the month of June, according to statistics released on Tuesday by the national Statistical Service (Cystat).

The value of the turnover of wholesale trade, which excludes the commerce of motor vehicles, decreased by 20.9 per cent during the second quarter of this year, according to Cystat. The Value Index of Wholesale Trade Turnover reached 98.6 points (basis 2015 = 100), compared with 124.7 points in the corresponding quarter of 2019.

The second quarter of 2020 corresponds, of course, to first surge of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. The entire industrial and manufacturing sectors saw a sharp decline during this period, notably a full 20 per cent drop for the industrial sector in August.

But there are green shoots of recovery to be seen in Cystat’s monthly statistics on industry  turnover. In January, ahead of the pandemic, the industry turnover index was at 132.7 points (baseline 2015=100). In March, it fell only slightly to 128.1 points, but then the index plunged to 89.6 points in April.

In May, however, the frown starts turning upside-down: The index jumps to 118.0 points, and then up to 129.7 points in June. This is nearly at the same level as before the crisis. It will be worth watching to see if the move higher continues when statistics become available for July. There has reportedly been a mild upsurge of consumer demand since the lockdown ended and many businesses began operating again.

At the same time, the Turnover Value Index of Wholesale and Retail Trade, which includes the Repair of Motor Vehicles, saw, during the second quarter of 2020, which includes the period in which the measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus were applied in Cyprus, a decrease of 28.3 per cent and reached 95. 3 points (base 2015 = 100), compared with 132.9 points in the corresponding quarter of 2019.



Related posts

East Med Gas Forum could boost cross-border energy flow

CM Guest Columnist

German economy’s Covid hit may be smaller than feared

Reuters News Service

Half of applications to Cyprus government’s Estia Scheme approved

Kyriacos Iacovides

Cyprus bank accounts are too hard to get — Investors Association

Bouli Hadjioannou

Major banks call money-laundering leaks ‘historic’

Reuters News Service

Airbus plans hydrogen-powered planes

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign