September 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ormidhia village bans 5G antennas

By Evie Andreou0394

Ormidia community council has declared the village a 5G free zone, it emerged on Wednesday.

The Larnaca district village said that its community council has unanimously decided to oppose the placement of new 5G antennas within its administrative boundaries.

“Based on research and data obtained, it turns out that the new generation of mobile networks emits a strong degree of radiation with potentially long-lasting and detrimental effects on the health of its citizens,” the community council said in a written statement.

Therefore, it said, it was decided to declare the community of Ormidia as a ‘5G free zone’.

Reaction against the installation of 5G antennas has prompted some local authorities to clarify that they have not given any permits for the installation of equipment with this technology in their areas.

In recent months, there have been arson attacks on several telecommunications antennas mainly believed to be linked with reactions against the installation of 5G antennas.

 

 



