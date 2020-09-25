September 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
featured

Phase two of campaign to attract domestic tourism to Paphos underway

By Bejay Browne00
Paphos Harbour

The second part of the initiative to attract domestic has been announced by the Paphos regional board of tourism. This programme is aimed at increasing local tourism through until November.

Paphos is reliant on tourism and the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has left many local businesses struggling.

“We are continuing efforts to attract domestic tourism, with the support of the deputy ministry of tourism. This started this week the implementation of the second phase of a specific campaign that will last until mid-November 2020,” they said.

The island wide promotion again includes an organised and intensive campaign on social media, including Facebook and Instagram, and the initiative will also include online competitions, articles and so they, they added.

“Paphos expects, with the parallel efforts of the tourism professionals and the deputy ministry of tourism, to be able to continue attracting permanent residents of Cyprus until November.”

In particular, the aim of the campaign is to attract families and young couples, and also for football fans that want to watch the games of their favorite team at the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium, and combine this with a weekend of relaxation and adventure, they said.

The entire district of Paphos offers a wide range of experiences with dozens of options such as, excursions to the beautiful countryside, visiting the Akamas, cycling or touring along the beautiful coastline, visits to unique sites of cultural and archaeological importance and interest, swimming in the sea, wine tours and so on, they noted.

“A large number of hotels and accommodation, tourism related and food businesses, as well as similar infrastructure and services, are in full operation, while very attractive packages are being offered by accommodation providers.”

The tourism board underlined that September and October are great months for weekend breaks spent relaxing or experiencing adventure.

 



Related posts

Our View: The government is approaching the cultural sector in the wrong way

CM: Our View

Ankara acting like a regional bully, says president

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Nine new cases on Thursday (updated)

Staff Reporter

Interest in Cyprus rises as wealthy Brits step up citizenship shopping

Reuters News Service

Kokkinos sounds alarm over cyber security

Jean Christou

Anastasiades: EU must deliver on Turkey

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign