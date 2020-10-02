October 2, 2020

Bus carrying Russia, Armenian journalists hit by artillery fire

By Sam Sam00
French Journalist Allan Kaval, Who Was Wounded In The Nagorno Karabakh Breakaway Region, Lies On A Hospital Bed In Yerevan
French journalist Allan Kaval, working for Le Monde newspaper, who was wounded in a separate incident the day before during the shelling in the Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region

A bus carrying Russian and Armenian journalists, as well as a U.S. citizen described as a ‘volunteer’, was hit by artillery fire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the RIA news agency reported on Friday.

RIA’s correspondent said there were no casualties.

Meanwhile, Armenia‘s defence ministry on Friday said Nagorno-Karabakh air defence systems had shot down an Azeri warplane and two drones, an online government platform reported, but Azerbaijan’s defence ministry denied the report.

Fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces continued for a sixth day in the heaviest clashes since the 1990s around the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, with both sides claiming to have inflicted significant damage on the other.

More later



