Film review: Tenet ***

By Nikola Grozdanovic

If cinema was like the Olympics and needed someone to direct the grand opening for the return of theatres after months of lockdown, Christopher Nolan would be the first person they’d call. This is the guy behind the greatest superhero trilogy of all time (The Dark Knight Trilogy) and the man who re-imagined action set pieces in dreams within dreams (Inception). He’s the director who made his own indelible dent in the universe of space movies (Interstellar) and elevated the degree of intimacy in war movies to new heights (Dunkirk). Nolan knows how to do spectacles, the kind that are built to be seen on the biggest screens and heard on the loudest sound systems. Sticking with his most recognisable brand – high-concept, big-budget cerebral actioners – Nolan has now delivered Tenet. And it’s a dizzying doozy that’s as mesmerising as it is puzzling.

The story follows The Protagonist (John David Washington), a trained CIA field operative who, thanks to passing a loyalty test, is tasked with infiltrating a secret organisation known as Tenet. There he meets a scientist who shows him a bullet that functions as if going back in time, explaining that future inventors figured out how to reverse an object’s entropy, thereby inverting the ‘arrow of time’. This is when the Protagonist learns that his mission is basically to stop the end of the world. He traces the bullet to an arms dealer in Mumbai, where he buddies up with mysterious operative Neil (Robert Pattinson) and continues to connect the dots all the way to Russian oligarch Andrei Sator (Kenneth Branagh). The Protagonist’s only way to infiltrate Sator’s inner circle is through his estranged wife Kat (Elizabeth Debicki) and the story continues on from there at breakneck speed (sometimes in reverse).

This is how the all-too-familiar trope of an American agent stopping the end of the world at the hands of a mad Russian is re-invented in Nolan’s hands. Tenet is a James Bond film overdosing on steroids – its closest sibling from Nolan’s filmography is Inception and if you thought that movie’s world was hard to wrap your head around, Tenet will likely leave you with a migraine. The 150-minute running time feels like 15 minutes as we’re thrust into the action from the opening seconds, where we see The Protagonist taking part in an infiltration mission of an opera house in Kiev. From that point on and all the way to the final shot, the film’s grip only tightens.

The set pieces are unique – a crucial mission at an airport hangar, sailing with foiling catamarans, a high-speed chase on a Tallinn highway and the aforementioned opera house opener are the clear stand outs – so if it’s grandiose action you’re after, there’s no substitute to Tenet. Washington carries the film with a stoic grace and a no-nonsense kind of suave, and the chemistry he has with Pattinson is a genuine delight. Branagh chews the scenery up with delicious aplomb as the main baddie and Debicki elevates the oft-thankless role of the distressed damsel with some very fine acting, despite having the misfortune of speaking some of the film’s hokiest lines. As great as he is when it comes to conducting action using film language as his baton, Nolan’s obvious weakness is writing female roles.

Without his brother Jonathan, who helped make the emotional core of Interstellar beat with consistency, some of the writing feels contrived, but that’s not even the film’s biggest issue. Complaints have beenmade over Nolan’s messy sound mixing. Key pieces of dialogue are hard to understand; they’re either drowned out by a bombastic score or muffled by characters wearing masks. And due to the perplexing nature of the narrative, you get the sense that every spoken word is a clue. God forbid you take a bathroom break.

Regular Nolan collaborators – composer Hans Zimmer and editor Lee Smith – are also sorely missed here. In lieu of Zimmer’s soaring emotive chords, Ludwig Göransson’s score comes off as if programmed and arranged by an emotionless bot. And the bizarre choice of replacing Smith with Jennifer Lame (who’s never edited an action-driven espionage blockbuster in her life) backfires more than a few times when the pace seems to skip a beat, like a needle losing contact with a record.

Hard to keep up with and near-impossible to completely understand in one sitting (unless you’re some kind of robot sent from the future to decipher its hidden clues) Tenet is absolutely not going to be everyone’s cup of tea. That said, Nolan still deserves praise for continuing to challenge audiences intellectually as well as visually. The film’s palindrome structure forces viewers to do so much mental gymnastics that it takes an Olympian effort to follow, but the spectacle is so fantastic, all you may care about is how much you’ve missed watching exactly these kinds of movies in cinemas.

DIRECTED BY Christopher Nolan

STARRING John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh, Elizabeth Debicki

ACTION, SCI-FI

UK/USA 2020 150 mins





