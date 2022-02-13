Coronavirus: Monday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

A total of 38 free rapid testing sites for coronavirus for eligible groups will operate nationwide on Thursday, the health ministry announced.
Free rapid testing for the general population has been scrapped, while unvaccinated individuals must present a negative coronavirus test every 72 hours, carried out privately.
Eligible for a free rapid test are minors (12-17) who do not have consent from their parents/guardians to be vaccinated, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination, such as pregnant women.
Also eligible for free testing are people fully vaccinated against the virus who did not receive a booster seven months later, and those in between the first and second dose of the vaccine, only for the period in between the two doses. In both cases a vaccination card must be shown.
Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 180 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.
In addition to the mentioned certificates, people must also carry identification documents such as ID card, passport etc.
|District
|Location of testing units
|Operating hours
|Telephone
|Limassol
(7 units)
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|9 am – 6 pm
|99942219
|Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Industrial area (Remedia)
|10:30 am – 2:30 pm
|99938509
|Larnaca
(5 sites)
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Livadia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Nicosia
(20 sites)
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Nicosia Mall
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|10 am – 6 pm
|94056785
|Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa
|10 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos
|10 am – 6 pm
|70000166
|Dali Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
|10 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|10 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatameia
|10 am – 6 pm
|99790687
|Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|9 am – 6 pm
|99476680
|Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Lakatameia Municipal Gallery
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|European University Cyprus (cafeteria)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99742888
|Strovols Industrial Area (Air Control covered area)
|10:30am – 2:30pm
|99597275
|Idali Industrial Area – Laikos Cosmos
|10:30am – 2:30pm
|99224894
|Pyrgou Tyllirias Community Centre
|1:30pm – 4pm
|77774400
|University Health Centre
|9 am – 4 pm
|99365616
|Pafos
(3 sites)
|Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Former District Officer Residence
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Famagusta
(3 sites)
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Onisilos centre, Sotira
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Frenaros Community Centre
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400