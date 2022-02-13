February 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Monday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

By Staff Reporter0598
File photo

A total of 38 free rapid testing sites for coronavirus for eligible groups will operate nationwide on Thursday, the health ministry announced.

Free rapid testing for the general population has been scrapped, while unvaccinated individuals must present a negative coronavirus test every 72 hours, carried out privately.

Eligible for a free rapid test are minors (12-17) who do not have consent from their parents/guardians to be vaccinated, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination, such as pregnant women.

Also eligible for free testing are people fully vaccinated against the virus who did not receive a booster seven months later, and those in between the first and second dose of the vaccine, only for the period in between the two doses. In both cases a vaccination card must be shown.

Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 180 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.

In addition to the mentioned certificates, people must also carry identification documents such as ID card, passport etc.

District Location of testing units Operating hours Telephone
Limassol

(7 units)

 My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm 99942219
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 8:30 am – 6 pm 94041843
Industrial area (Remedia) 10:30 am – 2:30 pm 99938509
Larnaca

(5 sites)

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Nicosia

(20 sites)

 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 10 am – 6 pm 94056785
Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa 10 am – 6 pm 94041843
Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos 10 am – 6 pm 70000166
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis 10 am – 6 pm 99969931
Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia 10 am – 6 pm 96659317
Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatameia 10 am – 6 pm 99790687
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 9 am – 6 pm 99476680
Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Lakatameia Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
European University Cyprus (cafeteria) 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Strovols Industrial Area (Air Control covered area) 10:30am – 2:30pm 99597275
Idali Industrial Area – Laikos Cosmos 10:30am – 2:30pm 99224894
Pyrgou Tyllirias Community Centre 1:30pm – 4pm 77774400
University Health Centre 9 am – 4 pm 99365616
Pafos

(3 sites)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Famagusta

(3 sites)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Onisilos centre, Sotira 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Frenaros Community Centre 9 am – 6 pm 77774400

 

