February 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Italian opera and piano classics coming to Paphos

By Eleni Philippou011
philip dyson

Come March and classical music lovers will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy some live performances in Paphos, starting from the very first week. On March 4, young soprano Ekaterina Savva and pianist Ivelina Russeva will dedicate an evening to the Italian opera filling Markideio Theatre with blissful tunes.

After their first appearance as a duet, six years ago at Technopolis 20, the two Paphos-based musicians return for a beautiful musical journey of the Italian opera. Savva, graduate of the Mozarteum University Salzburg and Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London and the experienced Bulgarian pianist Ivelina Ruseva, will present a programme that will include well-known Italian classical opera pieces composed by A Scarlatti, GB Pergolesi, WA Mozart, G Rossini, G Donizetti, V Bellini, GVerdi, G Puccini, and S Donaudy.

A week later, Technopolis 20 will welcome Phillip Dyson for a piano solo featuring some of the most popular and best-loved piano classics. This concert was scheduled for 2020 but due to the pandemic was postponed and will finally take place two years later, on March 11.

Dyson’s programme in Paphos will include, among others, Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, Debussy’s Clair de Lune, Scott Joplin’s The Entertainer and Maple Leaf Rag, Chopin’s Fantaisie Impromptu, Rachmaninov’s Prelude in C sharp minor, a George Gershwin’s medley and many more piano classics.

 

The Magic of Italian Opera Concert

Concert with soprano Ekaterina Savva and pianist Ivelina Russeva. March 2. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 8pm. €15 and €8 for students. Presale tickets at Technopolis 20. Tel: 7000-2420

Piano Classics

Solo piano recital with Philip Dyson. March 11. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Presale tickets at Technopolis 20. Tel: 7000-2420

 

