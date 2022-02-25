February 25, 2022

Barca to face Galatasaray, Sevilla play West Ham in Europa League

London side West Ham will face six-time winners Sevilla

Barcelona will face Turkish side Galatasaray in the last 16 of the second-tier Europa League, while six-times champions Sevilla will play English Premier League club West Ham United after the draw took place on Friday.

Barcelona, who hammered Napoli in the knockout stage playoffs, will face a struggling Galatasaray team who are 13th in the Turkish top-flight.

West Ham have a tough task at hand against Sevilla, who are second in LaLiga and famously dubbed the Europa League specialists.

West Ham manager David Moyes previously worked in the Spanish top division, managing Real Sociedad in 2014-15.

In the other fixtures, Scottish champions Rangers, who stunned Borussia Dortmund in the last round, will face Red Star Belgrade while Braga are up against AS Monaco.

Portuguese club Porto will face French side Olympique Lyonnais, Atalanta will take on Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis will face Eintracht Frankfurt.

RB Leipzig will face Russian side Spartak Moscow, who will play their home tie at a neutral venue, according to a decision made by European soccer governing body UEFA earlier on Friday. Read full story

The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10 and the second legs on March 17.

Porto and Betis will play their first legs at home on March 9 to avoid a clash with Braga and Sevilla, respectively.

In the third-tier Conference League, English club Leicester City will face France’s Stade Rennais, Olympique de Marseille will play Basel and Vitesse Arnhem will take on AS Roma.

Greek side PAOK will play Gent, PSV Eindhoven will face FC Copenhagen while Slavia Prague were drawn against LASK Linz.

Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt will be up against Dutch team AZ Alkmaar and Partizan Belgrade will face Feyenoord.

