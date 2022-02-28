February 28, 2022

Ukrainian president signs formal request to join EU

people demonstrate against russian invasion of ukraine, in toronto
A woman holds up a placard decorated with flowers during an anti-war protest, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Toronto, Ontario

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he had signed an official request for Ukraine to join the European Union.

Zelenskiy has asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership immediately under a special procedure as it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.

