March 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Daily News Briefing

By Paul Lambis01
cy beat 1024x726 2

In today’s episode, President Nicos Anastasiades was this morning due to visit the Pournara migrant camp in Kokkinotrimithia to see for himself the conditions there, after they have been widely criticised over the last few days. In other news, the British Bases have said they are proud of the “fantastic job” pilots operating out of RAF Akrotiri were doing defending the skies above Eastern Europe, and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar accused the Greek Cypriots of using sport to underline hackneyed complaints after F1 driver Sebastian Vettel had a Turkish Cypriot flag on his helmet.
All these stories and more on your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Related Posts

The legendary Blues Cargo return to Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

President promises help for migrants during Pournara visit (video)

Katy Turner

Sniffer dogs at Pournara ahead of president’s visit (video)

Iole Damaskinos

Man arrested in Limassol after attempt to dodge police

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Turkish Cypriot airspace? What airspace?

CM Guest Columnist

Coronavirus: Three deaths, 2,314 new cases reported on Sunday (updated)

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign