March 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Man arrested for cannabis possession

By Gina Agapiou00

A 25-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday in Limassol on suspicion of cannabis possession.

Police said they stopped the suspect while he was driving in a specific area in Limassol. In his possession, they found two grammes of cannabis.

After that, they searched his house, where they found three containers with a total gross weight of 23 grammes of cannabis, a bag with dried mushroom which is believed to contain a narcotic substance and an electronic scale.

The man was released pending the results of the scientific tests on the substances confiscated police said.

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Nick Theodoulou

British bases clamp down on fuel smuggling from north

Staff Reporter

Next up at Rialto Theatre

Eleni Philippou

Family escapes apartment fire in Paphos

Iole Damaskinos

School bus catches on fire in Larnaca, no injuries

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign