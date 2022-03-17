March 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Single portal ‘gov.cy’ online within two months

By Nick Theodoulou00
Biz Kokkinos Deputy Minister Of Research, Innovation And Digital Policy Kyriakos Kokkinos
Deputy Minister Of Research, Innovation And Digital Policy Kyriakos Kokkinos

Government services on the web are set to be centralised into a single portal “gov.cy” within the next two months, while digital IDs and signatures are also set to come online.

Deputy minister for research and innovation Kyriakos Kokkinos said on Thursday that 80 services will be available on launch while the end goal is to have “all the state services available on one screen”.

He added that the pandemic has taught us important lessons in the value of technology, saying that the digital transformation of the country is progressing at a fast pace.

Kokkinos met with technical chamber Etek, which said that the digitalisation process is a blessing and the right direction for Cyprus to take.

Thursday’s announcement follows up on comments made by the ministry last month, which outlined how digital IDs and online signatures will be made available from April – while all government services available digitally.

Related Posts

Cyprus economy still growing but slowing down

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Officers who saved two lives honoured by the force

Constantinos Tsindas

Two jailed for drugs

Staff Reporter

Obsession with wave breakers ‘reckless’, say NGOs

Anna Savva

Attorney-general orders probe into claims of migrant exploitation

Constantinos Tsindas

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign