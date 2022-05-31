May 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tenth candidate for president throws hat in the ring

By Christodoulos Mavroudis06
10th candidate

Thirty seven-year-old independent Charalambos Aristotelous has announced his candidacy for the 2023 presidential elections, making him the tenth candidate so far.

“This is a personal initiative embraced by the forces of the extra-parliamentary left as well as the parliamentary left,” Aristotelous told Vouli.TV on Monday night.

He studied political sciences at Sofia University and was a president of a youth and a student organisation in Bulgaria.

The lineup for the presidential election now also includes Nikos Christodoulides, Disy president Averof Neophytou, former senior diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis – backed by opposition Akel – and Christos Christou, leader of the far-right Elam.

Independent candidates are Achilleas Demetriades, GIorgos Colocassides, Marios Eliades, Christodoulos Protopapas and Constantinos Christofides.

 

Related Posts

Shayan stuns Sri Lankans in Cyprus T20 Cup

Staff Reporter

Vouni, Kalopanayiotis and Steni given tourism award

Jonathan Shkurko

Gynaecologist accused of lying about operation set to be taken to court

Nick Theodoulou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

The Eternal Landscapes of Tess Turner

Eleni Philippou

Nine arrests for illegal employment in Limassol

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign