New season of CySO concerts coming up

With the start of the new academic year, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra returns with another packed season of concerts. Sharing the stage with emerging and established musicians performing favourite classics but also premiering original compositions, this new series also welcomes the Orchestra’s new Artistic Director.
“Creating a concert season is always an exciting task for me, full of anticipation and expectations,” Günter Neuhold said. “Programmes should meet a wide range of requirements, above all they ought to inspire you as an audience, and at the same time be challenging for the orchestra, including also novelties. The CySO and I present within the framework of our five distinct concert series, a wealth of concert programmes with renowned and rising artists, in established venues. The orchestra and I greatly anticipate sharing inspiring performances with you!”
The season opening concert is a Premier 1 performance on September 14, 15 and 16 in Larnaca, Limassol and Nicosia. The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra collaborates with the Ukrainian pianist Igor Tchetuev who has been enjoying a robust career, performing with the most renowned symphony orchestras and conductors worldwide.
A little bit later on in the month, the Association Friends of Nicosia and the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will present the concert Music in the City. A musical evening under the starry sky, in the heart of Nicosia and at the District Officer’s Residence in Paphos is coming on September 23 and 24. Directed by Neuhold, the concerts feature popular romantic works of the symphonic, operatic and ballet repertoire by Rossini, Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky and Verdi. The audience will love this programme, rich in musical imagery, emotions, passion and energy, written by these great figures of musical romanticism.
Six more concert series will take place until the end of the year featuring works by Cypriot composers, Cypriot and Austrian ties and Venezuelan musicians among others before they reach the highly-anticipated Christmas concerts.
