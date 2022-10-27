October 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Windcraft music centre celebrates its 10th anniversary

By Eleni Philippou00
Nicosia music centre Windcraft celebrates 10 years of operation this year, sharing a passion for wind instruments with a series of events. Opening the celebrations, which will run until May 2023 is a concert with musicians George Bizios and Christos Yerolatsitis on November 13.

The two musicians will get together at Windcraft to perform a series of original arrangements for guitar and piano written by Bizios. The repertoire of the Sunday concert consists of a diverse collection of pieces and songs from various periods of jazz and rock music, including compositions by Hoagy Carmichael, Monk, The Beatles and Nirvana – all adapted to the world of modern and contemporary jazz.

What comes to complete these arrangements is of course the element of improvisation, through which the duet focuses on interactivity to explore various aspects of the content of each composition. Many more events, concerts and workshops are expected to follow to celebrate Windcraft’s 10th anniversary with the music centre’s members, followers and music enthusiasts.

 

George Bizios and Christos Yerolatsitis in Concert

Guitar and piano concert to celebrate 10 years of Windcraft. November 13. Windcraft music centre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €8 for members, €10 for non-members. Tel: 22-377748

