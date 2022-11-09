November 9, 2022

Ministry to focus on covid boosters for elderly

The health ministry on Wednesday announced it will further promote anti-covid vaccinations for the elderly amidst a rise in infections and hospitalisations.

The decision was announced by Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela following an ‘excellent meeting’ with the scientific team to discuss the surge in infections during which experts were updated with the latest ministry’s data in terms of hospitalisations.

It was decided to focus on promoting and carrying out vaccinations in people over 60 and especially those in nursing homes and 24/7 facilities as well as those in rural areas, like Pachna and Palechori.

Moreover, Hadjipantela said a newsletter will be distributed to personal doctors regarding antiviral drugs, which he said, seems are not given to patients in time. GPs will also be reminded to inform their patients aged 60 and older that they should be vaccinated with the second booster to prevent hospitalisations.

“The health ministry sees the [epidemiological] picture every day, we are not complacent,” Hadjipantela said, urging everyone to follow the hygiene rules and get boosted.

In his own statements on behalf of the scientific advisory committee, assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of Cyprus Giorgos Nikolopoulos said “there is no need for panic” and called on people to remain vigilant.

Coronavirus is still considered a pandemic by the World Health Organisation since it was declared as such in March 2020, despite experts estimating the virus will start being treated as an endemic illness this year.

 

 

