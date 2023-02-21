February 21, 2023

Women’s Day march say time for Reclaiming our Bodies

By Eleni Philippou00
With International Women’s Day arriving soon on March 8, three Cyprus-based organisations are putting together an empowering march on Sunday March 5 titled Reclaiming Our Bodies. Organised by the Queer Collective CY, Kores Xapolites and Sispirosi Atakton, the march will take place in Nicosia, starting from Phaneromeni Square at 11am, inviting all to join.

“On the 5th of March we are all marching together,” say the organisers, “as an Intersectional and Inter-communal Cyprus, on the occasion of Women’s Day, a day of commemoration and struggles. We walk together, immigrant and Cypriot women, queers, trans and non-binary people – all oppressed by the patriarchy and the heteronormativity on a daily basis.”

This year’s march is dedicated to the bodily autonomy of all bodies hence its titled Reclaiming our Bodies. “We demand,” say organisers, “among other things, our reproductive rights and our right to free and safe abortion and access to gender-affirming care, inclusive and modern sex education and both institutional as well as social respect to both our mental and physical integrity. We connect with global feminist movements from Latin America to Iran for a day of activism and energy.”

 

Reclaiming Our Bodies – March

March organised by the Queer Collective CY, Kores Xapolites and Sispirosi Atakton. March 5. Meeting point: Phaneromeni Square, Nicosia. 11am

