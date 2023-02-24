February 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Europa LeagueFootballSport

Man United fight back to knock out Barcelona

By Reuters News Service00
europa league play off second leg manchester united v fc barcelona
Antony came off the bench to score the winner for the Red Devils

Brazilian forward Antony stepped off the bench to send Manchester United through to the Europa League last 16, with the hosts coming from behind to beat Barcelona 2-1 in Thursday’s playoff second leg, progressing 4-3 on aggregate.

After a frantic start, Barca were awarded a 18th minute penalty, much to United’s frustration, after Bruno Fernandes was adjudged to have fouled defender Alejandro Balde, with Robert Lewandowski just squeezing the resulting spot kick home.

United came out for the second half looking like a different side and levelled through Fred, the Brazilian steering home Fernandes’ pass two minutes after the break.

A superb save from goalkeeper David de Gea kept Barca’s Jules Kounde at bay, a stop that proved crucial as Antony arrowed a superb finish into the bottom corner 17 minutes from time to send United through.

The victory means United remain in four competitions this season, with a first trophy since 2017 on the horizon.

Related Posts

Di Maria hat-trick sends Juventus into Europa last 16

Reuters News Service

Verstappen back on top as F1 testing starts

Reuters News Service

Legendary commentator John Motson dies aged 77

Reuters News Service

Djokovic hopes for positive news on US events

Reuters News Service

‘We have an idea’ – Ten Hag concocting plan for blockbuster Barca clash

Reuters News Service

New plans for English football, what it means to the clubs, fans and the Premier League

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign