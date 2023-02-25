February 25, 2023

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra performs French romantic gems

Launching its March agenda, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra has a stylistically rich concert scheduled for the first week of the new month. Under the direction of Yiorgos Kountouris, the orchestra will perform works of French musical romanticism in a concert series that will take the musicians to Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca.

The Premiere 3 concert series will begin at Pallas Theatre in Nicosia on March 1 and continue to Rialto Theatre in Limassol the following evening. The last to enjoy French romanticism melodies are Larnaca audiences with a concert on March 3 at the G. Lycourgos Municipal Theatre.

The evening’s programme will open with Gabriel Fauré’s enchanting Pavane, which evokes “haunting echoes of Spain’s Golden Age”, according to Léonid Massine who choreographed it for the Ballets Russes. In the featured concerto, the outstanding Lithuanian cellist Robertas Grod will interpret Saint-Saëns’ cello concerto no. 1, which raised the composer’s popularity among French musical circles. The concert will round off in yet more French elegance with George Bizet’s masterful First Symphony, a tribute to his teacher, Charles Gounod.

Two more concert series by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will also take place in March; the Starlight 4 – Great Performers on March 9 and 10 and the Music and Poetry evenings on March 23 and 24.

 

Premiere 3

French romantic music with Lithuanian cellist Robertas Grod and the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. Under the direction of Yiorgos Kountouris. March 1. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. March 2. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. March 3. G. Lycourgos Municipal Theatre, Larnaca. 8.30pm. www.cyso.org.cy

