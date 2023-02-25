February 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

More than 100 tons of aid collected for those hit by earthquake

By Katy Turner00
un peacekeepers load boxes of supplies into a truck, donated by greek cypriots for distribution to earthquake victims in nicosia

More than one hundred tons of aid has been collected in Cyprus for the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey, director of Limassol Port Panayiotis Agathocleous said on Saturday.

Speaking to the CyBC radio, Agathocleous said that due to the large amount of donated items that had collected at the port, the transport of items there had been put on hold until that which is already there can be properly handled.

He said on Thursday the first ship laden with the aid is expected to depart for Beirut, from where donations will be taken by road to Syria.

Turkey has so far not answered whether it accepts aid from Cyprus, he said.

From Wednesday, the transfer of aid to the port is expected to resume and the next ship is expected to depart the following week.

 

Related Posts

Man who escaped police custody put on remand

Katy Turner

Extradition process set to start against man arrested on US warrant

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Man remanded for people smuggling (updated)

Kyriacos Nicolaou

All Tepak attack suspects set to be released

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Turkish Cypriot airline set to launch next month

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Technopolis 20 hosts more Paphos music events in March

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign