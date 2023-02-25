Hackathon looks at Space for defence and security

The 5th CASSINI Hackathon organised by CIP Citizens In Power in Cyprus and held under the auspices of the Cyprus Space Exploration Organization is coming for three days as of March 24 at the Information Centre and Training for Employment and Entrepreneurship, Municipality of Nicosia.
The CASSINI Hackathon mainly focuses on Cyber Security and Defence issues. The Hackathon, open to everyone, will offer comprehensive digital resources to enable participants to utilise space data and develop an innovative business pitch. It will be held at 10 locations in Europe on March 24-26 and in Cyprus prizes will include €1,000 and additional business support.
At the conclusion of the Hackathon, prizes will be awarded to the successful teams and certificates of participation on the Sunday. Three crucial challenges will be the focus of this year’s edition: enabling cross-terrain mobility, making the seas more secure and protecting critical infrastructure.
The CASSINI Hackathon & Mentoring is the first action in the implementation of CASSINI, the European Commission’s new initiative to support innovative entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs in the space industry, including New Space, during 2021-2027. The CASSINI Hackathons are a series of semi-annual hackathons that tackle global challenges with European space technologies.
Each hackathon is a hybrid event that takes place in 10 different locations across Europe simultaneously. The purpose is to bring together young entrepreneurs, technologists and researchers from around Europe and to provide an attractive environment to develop innovative applications and learn about the European space programmes.
Participants will be supported with training resources and dedicated sessions on how to access these data and services and with training to publicly showcase their solutions. The three winners of each hackathon receive access to the CASSINI Mentoring, a tailor-made mentoring and coaching scheme. It is backed by Verhaert Masters In Innovation and SpaceTec Partners form the core team implementing the CASSINI Hackathons & Mentoring action on behalf of the European Commission and the European Union Agency for the Space Programme.
The team of CIP Citizens In Power, is one of the 10 winners to implement this coming Hackathon in Cyprus, creating opportunities for the local ecosystem and young entrepreneurs to enter and connect to a broader community, access Networks that enhance their expertise and reinforce their knowledge.
March 24-26. Information Centre and Training for Employment and Entrepreneurship, Municipality of Nicosia. Registrations at www.cassini.eu/hackathons/cyprus