MEPs discuss migration issue, energy, and spyware this week in Strasbourg

The European parliament on Monday will be discussing energy security, migration, asylum policy, spyware and foreign issues, in a plenary meeting lasting from Match 13 to 16, it was announced.
The meeting taking place in Strasburg aims to set priorities for the Spring European Council (EUCO).
According to a briefing on the plenary’s agenda, the parliament will mark International Women’s Day on Wednesday with a ceremony where Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi and astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti will address the members.
Also on Wednesday, MEPs in a debate with EUCO and Commission presidents, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, will present their demands and expectations ahead of the EU summit on 23-24 March.
MEPs on Wednesday will discuss the migration issue and take stock of solidarity and responsibility sharing in Europe. The plenary debate with the Swedish council president and the Commission will likely focus on reform of common EU migration and asylum rules, following the November 2022 action plan for the Central Mediterranean and the February extraordinary meeting.
On Thursday, MEPs unsatisfied by EU countries’ replies to their questions regarding the use of spyware, are expected to urge the Commission to address the lack of cooperation.
The parliament is also expected to advocate for a new law that raises the national minimum income in EU member states to reduce the number of people at risk of poverty and social exclusion. Parliament will debate on Tuesday and vote on Wednesday on a resolution demanding EU countries gradually increase their minimum income schemes to be at least above the national threshold for those at risk of poverty.
The agenda also includes energy issues. Among other things, MEPs will on Tuesday afternoon quiz Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson on the work done towards energy security in 2023. They are also expected to adopt new rules under the “Fit for 55” programme, aimed at reaching the 2030 climate targets, namely, on land use change and forestry, member states’ emission reductions and the revision of the market stability reserve.
Furthermore, MEPs will take stock of the implementation of rules governing EU-UK relations since 2020, including the recent Windsor framework.
During the plenary session, MEPs will appraise the widespread public protests in Israel over the government’s attempts to limit the judiciary’s powers, as well as the aftermath of protests that have rocked Georgia over a new “foreign influence” law, with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.
They will also discuss the latest developments in Armenia and Azerbaijan.