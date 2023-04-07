April 7, 2023

Piano Encounters in Paphos

Paphos audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy a unique piano recital this April as Technopolis 20 presents a classical music concert at Markideio Theatre on April 12. Under the titled Piano Encounters, the concert will welcome the famous Bulgarian pianist and Professor Dr Romeo Smilkov and the pianist Dr Galina Dimova to perform together on stage for one night only.

Dr Romeo Smilkov has been to Paphos twice before, in 2016 and 2018 where the classical music lovers of Paphos had the opportunity to enjoy his concerts at Technopolis 20. This time, he will be joined by Bulgarian-born Galina Dimova who resides in Cyprus and has been part of many local and European music festivals, concerts and musical ensembles. Currently, she is a music teacher at The International School of Paphos and teaches piano at the Paphos Music High School as well as privately and is a doctor of the Academy of Music, Dance and Fine Arts in Plovdiv.

On April 12, the two musicians will present a solo and four hands piano concert. The programme will include works by Girolamo Frescobaldi, Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Liszt, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Francis Poulenc, Dimitar Nenov and Petko Staynov.

 

Piano Encounters

With Dr Romeo Smilkov and the pianist Dr Galina Dimova. April 12. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 8pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420

