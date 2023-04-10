April 10, 2023

Heroin arrest in Limassol

Limassol police on Sunday intercepted two persons, aged 32 and 30, and arrested them for heroin possession, following a search.

Members of the drug squad, Ykan, found and confiscated 13 plastic packages from the 32-year-old, containing 3.9g of heroin, as well as the sum of €475.

A warrant was issued to search the room where the suspects’ resided and subsequently police found and seized six used syringes, an electronic scale, and and additional 5.6g of the illegal drug.

Background checks established that the 30-year-old was residing illegally in the Republic. The two were arrested and taken into custody to facilitate ongoing investigation.

