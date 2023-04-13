April 13, 2023

Two men arrested in Paphos on stolen electric scooters

File photo: Cyprus traffic police [CNA]

Police in Paphos arrested two men on stolen electric scooters, and suspected of having drugs and stolen goods, authorities said in an announcement on Thursday.

According to the police, the two men, 34 and 41, were found at around 6:30pm on Wednesday evening, after a 33-year-old owner of one of the scooters told police it had been stolen.

Police stopped the two suspects in Chlorakas, where they found the one man using one of the scooters to tug the other, who was on the other scooter.

After spotting them, police stopped them and during their search, they found the two men to be in possession of electric cables, which were alleged to have been stolen.

Police also found a crystal-like substance in their possession, which is suspected of being meth.

The two men were arrested, and one of them was given a narcotest, while the second refused.

