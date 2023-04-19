April 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police make appeal for missing teen

By Jonathan Shkurko
rafaella constantinou

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Rafaella Constantinou, who has been missing from her home in Nicosia since Tuesday afternoon.

She is described as being of average build, approximately 1.65m tall with auburn hair and was last seen wearing black and white leggings, a black Adidas sweatshirt and red sneakers.

Anyone who knows anything that may help to locate her is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222 or the nearest Police Station, or the Citizen’s Line on telephone number 1460.

