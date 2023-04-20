April 20, 2023

Lidl backs Ayia Napa Youth Soccer Festival for second year

Lidl Cyprus and Lidl Vantastic stand by the young athletes of the Ayia Napa Youth Soccer Festival

Lidl Cyprus, with the slogan “appetite to play”, was actively present at this year’s Ayia Napa Youth Soccer Festival, both in its capacity as silver sponsor, and via the presence of Lidl Vantastic. Lidl’s popular mobile canteen showed up once again to offer smiles, fresh fruit and healthy snacks to the young athletes who were participating, as part of an enduring effort to inspire children to maintain a better, healthier diet.

This important sporting event for six- to 16-year-olds, under the auspices of the Cyprus Sports Organisation (CSO), took place over April 8-13, carried out by the officially registered and recognised sports association and CSO member Soccerworldcyprus, with the support of Ayia Napa Municipality as well as other agencies such as the Deputy Ministry of Tourism.

As an Official Partner of UEFA, and an Official Fresh Food Partner of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, Lidl continues to place support for sports and young athletes at the forefront, emphasising the value of physical exercise, fresh food and sustainable, conscious nutrition for a better tomorrow.

