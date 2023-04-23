April 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire safety training in the buffer zone in Cyprus by UN peacekeepers

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
The UN peacekeeping forces in Cyprus have begun their training on fire safety ahead of this year’s summer season.

In a post on Twitter the UN in Cyprus said that the peacekeepers have begun preparing for this year’s summer season with training on fire safety management to prevent fires inside the UN buffer zone.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

