April 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusUSA

Eighty ancient Cypriot artifacts repatriated from US

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
artifacts repatriated
Photo source: CNA

More than 80 Cypriot antiquities are being repatriated from the USA to Cyprus it was announced on Tuesday in a ceremony held in Washington for the occasion.

Cyprus Ambassador to the US, Marios Lysiotis, stated he was happy to see the US authorities, that is, the department of homeland security investigations (HSI), the FBI and the US department of customs, cooperate to protect the island’s cultural heritage.

HSI Director of International Operations, Ricardo Mayoral, stated that he was honoured to return a valuable piece of cultural property to the people of Cyprus.

“We are returning an Iron Age oenochoae (wine) jug of from 800 to 600 BC. Some time ago we also had the pleasure of returning two rare ancient Cypriot coins, one of which dates back to 385 BC, as well as an 18th century fresco,” Mayoral said.

In a Twitter post, the Embassy of Cyprus in Washington stated they had welcomed the presence of the Director of the Department of Antiquities, Marina Solomidou-Ieronymidou at the repatriation ceremony.

 

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Challenges of adapting grid to meet energy transition must be addressed

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Car bomb explosion in Limassol

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Mainly clear, temps to drop

Staff Reporter

Turkish invasion cannot be legitimated, House speaker says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

High rate of respiratory illnesses in children this winter, says expert

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign