April 26, 2023

Cyprus IT association meets with Deputy Minister of Research & Innovation

Deputy minister Philippos Hadjizacharias

The Cyprus IT Enterprises Association (CITEA), a member of the Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev), announced this week that it held a meeting with the new Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy, Philippos Hadjizacharias, on the occasion of the assumption of his duties.

Also present at the meeting was Andrianna Achilleos, the Director of the IT Services Department.

CITEA congratulated Hadjizacharias on his appointment and expressed its certainty about the continuation of good cooperation with the deputy ministry and the IT Services Department.

They also declared their readiness to contribute effectively to the state’s efforts for the digital upgrade of Cyprus.

During the meeting, they discussed highly topical issues such as cyber security, the digital transformation of the public sector, digital skills, and the challenges faced by the association’s members.

They also discussed further ways of cooperation in which CITEA could contribute to the strengthening and promotion of the IT sector in Cyprus.

Finally, CITEA stated that it plans to continue its contacts with other competent government and private sector organisations and stakeholders in order to highlight and effectively address the challenges of the IT sector in Cyprus for the benefit of society, businesses, the state, and its members.

