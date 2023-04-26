April 26, 2023

Three nights of music at Sarah’s Jazz Club

By Eleni Philippou00
The last week of April holds a special significance for music enthusiasts as each year on April 30 International Jazz Day is celebrated. Cyprus will join events around the world celebrating the occasion whilst all sorts of other music happenings take place this week. Nights of Latin, swing and bossa nova music will also entertain islanders in Nicosia as Sarah’s Jazz Club invites local bands and ensembles.

First to take the jazz club’s stage this week is the Yemaya Son quartet, a sensational Cuban band. On April 28, the band will once again fill the bar with a fusion of traditional Cuban son and Latin rhythms led by Cuban singer Pedro Son Caliente.

On Saturday 29, Eleonora Roussou returns with Beats’n’Pieces to present a spring concert with songs from all over the world. Guitar, bass, flute, melodica and percussion beats will bring soul, Latin, jazz, bossa nova, pop and swing tunes. The ensemble’s performances are always fun and nostalgic with plenty of interaction with the audience.

Finally, the bar will celebrate International Jazz Day with, of course, live jazz music. Musicians from the faculty of the University of Nicosia will step on the stage to celebrate the greatest pieces of the genre. Opening the evening on April 30 will be Alice Ayvazian on vocals, Charis Ioannou on saxophone, Ermis Michail on guitar, Andreas Panteli on piano, Michalis Messios on double bass and Marios Spyrou on drums. Their performance will set the mood for the night and later open up the floor for a massive jazz jam session.

 

Music at Sarah’s Jazz Club

Yemaya Son. April 28. Beats’n’Pieces. April 29. International Jazz Day Jam. April 30. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9pm. €10-12. Tel: 95-147711

