July 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Appeal launched to repatriate Brit injured in quad bike accident

By Katy Turner00
ellie
Ellie and her mum before she left for Cyprus

The family of a 22-year-old British woman critically injured when the quad bike she was driving in Ayia Napa overturned on Monday have launched an appeal raise £60,000 to fly her home.

According to the Daily Mail, Ellie Horrocks, from Westhoughton, has been placed in a coma at Nicosia general hospital after suffering from serious head injuries and a broken spine in the accident.

Her family told the paper that she was heading to spot to watch the sunset when an oncoming car had forced her to serve out of the way.

Ellie’s aunt said she had been working in Cyprus as a bar tender since May.

“She’s young, so she likes going out with her friends, she’s got loads and loads of friends, but she’s also just a very creative person. She’s a really, really, well-loved girl,” she told the Daily Mail.

Ellie’s mother is believed to be staying near the hospital in Nicosia but is only allowed to visit her for an hour a day.

ellie2“We urgently want to get her home to Manchester, to be treated in a specialist neurology hospital where she can heal and hopefully recover close to her family and friends,” her mother Leanne said on the GoFundMe page set up to try and raise the funds to have her sent home.

“The cost of repatriation from Nicosia hospital in Cyprus to the UK is significant and not covered by Ellie’s insurance and this has meant we have had to reach out for help.

“As you can imagine this is any parents worst nightmare and I desperately need to get her home.”

By midday on Sunday the page had raised the required funds, which will go towards the cost of an air ambulance and the medical fees in Cyprus.

Sarah said the family wanted to thank everyone who had donated so far, saying the family had been “overwhelmed by the messages of support”.

