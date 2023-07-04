July 4, 2023

Sixty-three-year-old fisherman found dead in Famagusta

A 63-year-old man who had gone fishing was found dead in Paralimni, police announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Larnaca search and rescue centre, at 9.14pm on Monday, the centre was informed of a missing person who had gone fishing in ​​Agia Triada.

The national rescue plan was activated and a vessel of the coast guard, diving teams and a police foot patrol were dispatched to the scene.

According to the search and rescue mission, the missing man was found unconscious by members of the coast guard, who administered CPR to no avail.

The man was taken by ambulance to Famagusta general hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:05.

Police have identified the deceased as a 63-year-old Greek Cypriot.

