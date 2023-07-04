July 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Bomb explosion damages Limassol residence

Police on Tuesday are investigating a bomb explosion that occurred at dawn at the entrance of a Limassol residence.

According to the police the explosion happened at 2.45am at the resident of a 49-year-old man, in the area of ​​Nea Ekali.

Tests carried out revealed the bomb was an improvised metal device containing a quantity of low-power explosive material.

The explosion caused damage to the aluminium main doors of the residence.

The 49-year-old owner of the house could not name any suspects and told police he had no differences with anyone.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

