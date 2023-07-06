Golteum (GLTM) tackles the DeFi space with its remarkable utility as Axie Infinity (AXS) thrills GameFi enthusiasts

Golteum (GLTM) is a new addition to the web3 landscape that has adopted this DeFi feature using tokenized precious metals.

Its unique features and fantastic partnerships make it a noteworthy option for investment.

The essence of the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol is to eliminate the need for a third party or central authority.

Over the years, multiple investors have integrated this scheme into their utility to give investors the best crypto experience.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is another impressive coin with use cases that continue to push the GameFi scene forward.

Axie Infinity (AXS) takes profit-making to the next level

Axie Infinity is a well-known game in the GameFi ecosystem that lets players nurture, battle, and trade cute NFT avatars called Axies.

This play-to-earn (P2E) platform permits players to sell their Axies after raising them to earn profits. The game possesses two utility tokens known as; Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) and Small Love Potion (SLP).

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is the main currency that powers the Axie Infinity gaming platform and chain. This coin can be bought and sold on leading DEXs.

Although players need AXS to access the game, it is also traded like any other major crypto on popular exchanges.

With AXS in their wallets, players can participate in consensus and other decision-making protocols. Hence, holders will have a say in the future and possible developments of the game.

AXS is an ERC-20 token that has yielded exciting profits for gamers and continues to thrill investors.

Golteum (GLTM) offers investors diversification as it takes charge of the DeFi market

Golteum is a unique cryptocurrency project that takes advantage of the vast industry of precious metals.

Since the web3 space is constantly evolving, Golteum has taken the liberty to advance this industry by tokenizing these precious metals.

This tokenization will enable speedy transactions, loan collateral, and innovative fractional ownership.

Through decentralization, Golteum offers investors maximum security and anonymity in transaction execution compared to tangible precious metals. Golteum’s reward scheme via DeFi enables investors to unlock liquidity as they maintain their digital assets.

Further, Certik, a world-renowned blockchain security expert, has thoroughly audited the network’s smart contract and even awarded six team members its silver badge.

Also, the GLTM token eliminates the cost barrier between investors and actual precious metals. These tokenized metals are more accessible to investors across the web3 landscape.

Also, beginner investors can acquire cost-efficient assets via fractional investment. These tokenized assets may function as stable payment methods in transaction execution.

The decentralization of these digital precious metals encourages investors to diversify their wallets and improve stability.

The presence of these metals in the DeFi ecosystem significantly reduces the traditional risks associated with the financial market.

Golteum is a forward-thinking project that utilizes its platform to improve the cooperation and innovation between real-world and decentralized finance.

Bottom line

GLTM is an excellent inclusion in the web3 scene that offers a great DeFi experience. This token is currently in its round 2 presale stage, offering 55 million tokens at a per token price of $0.012, a significant increase compared to round one’s $0.0074 per token price.

The first round got sold out within two days of going live. Its second round, presently yet, is set to yield life-changing ROIs for investors that get in now.

Moreover, Boston Consulting Group has predicted that the global illiquid tokenized asset industry will surge to a $16 trillion market. GLTM is offering investors the opportunity to join this market at its early stages.

For more information about the GLTM Presale:

BUY GLTM PRESALE TOKENS NOW

WEBSITE

TELEGRAM

TWITTER

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more