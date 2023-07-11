It’s all about the music

Blending the old and the new, an expanding radio station hopes to appeal to audiences both local and international finds PAUL LAMBIS

It was the summer of 2020 when new waves in Paphos transformed the island’s existing radio landscape. The varied range of music emanating from the studio in Chlorakas captivated a significant portion of the region’s listeners.

Three years later, Viva FM 104.3 is going strong, and has distinguished itself from other radio stations not only for its diverse playlist but also for their sound identity that targets the entire population.

“Our programmes are primarily music-based because music is the international language, which we believe is more inclusive,” founder Dave Asher said.

With the recent launch of its Limassol sister station, the team behind the scenes has adopted a strong business mindset, working with clients to promote them and assist in positively growing their brand, and building solid media alliances to further strengthen their reach.

Viva FM is the brainchild of Asher and Gabriella Savva, both of whom are experienced in radio management. Asher has been in the radio business since the 1980s and found the prospect of expanding the Paphos radio scene appealing. “Gabriella joined forces with me, and has been assisting, managing and coordinating the station,” he said.

Currently, the station has the Breakfast Show on weekdays hosted by Asher himself followed by the mid-morning show presented by Jason Collins.

According to Savva, Dave has vast radio expertise, having worked all over the world and even from international waters on board the famed pirate radio station Radio Caroline immortalised in the movie The Boat That Rocked.

“Jason, on the other hand, is a well-known local character who has been a part of the Paphos radio community for many years and is especially popular among the British expat community,” Savva added.

As the station opened on the cusp of the pandemic, its audience has shifted from primarily British expats to a more global one, with the station “firmly aimed at anybody who speaks English or enjoys music-based programmes.

“We want people to make their own decisions about who they want to listen to, but the fact that we have established our own sound identity is a step forward in achieving our objectives,” Asher said.

Feedback is vital to both Asher and Savva, and they both say the majority of responses they have received acknowledge the good choice of music. Viva FM, and now Star FM 104.5 in Limassol, emphasises playing music that will appeal to the audience, both because it is currently popular and also because of old-time appeal. “All of our music is carefully selected because of its massive success somewhere in the world,” Asher told the Cyprus Mail. “When it comes to new music, however, we examine playlisting quality from many international sources, including the BBC’s radio stations, as well as various playlists from Germany, France, and the United States.

“But we also enjoy surprising the audience with songs they haven’t heard in ages.

“Our audience is constantly changing, as we know Paphos is a very different place in the winter versus the summer. However, our main audience is comprised of three distinct demographics: local British expats, local European expats, and local Cypriots,” Asher explained.

The dynamic duo at Viva FM and Star FM have recognised the crucial role radio stations play in the local and wider community, and they believe that they should channel at least some of the goodwill to help others who are less fortunate. “We have made a point of directly and indirectly assisting a variety of initiatives such as St Michael’s Hospice, Care Days, Animal Infinite and Rescue Sanctuary, as well as other charities,” they said.

Being in the radio business has its challenges, and with the introduction of music streaming, people can create their own playlists or even launch their own internet radio station. “Internationally, an increasing number of licences on Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) are being awarded, so competition for listeners and commercial revenue is becoming more intense,” Asher said. “DAB will arrive in Cyprus in the not-too-distant future, providing the listener with far more options, which we are particularly excited about.”

But in the meantime, they are focussing on the recent launch of Star FM in Limassol. “Like Viva FM, we hope the new station will become a popular choice for listeners of all nationalities with music to attract anybody who is getting bored with their current radio station.

“The aim of Star FM is to act as an ‘occasional lover’ and not as a ‘permanent partner’,” Asher added.

The two stations’ recent media cooperation with the Cyprus Mail in terms of presenting reliable news on a daily basis through Cyprus Mail’s popular podcast Cyprus Beat is a steppingstone to further strengthen Viva FM and Star FM’s content. “We are indeed very pleased to be associated with such a strong partner as the Cyprus Mail, with its excellent reputation”.

Looking ahead, they both feel it is important to expect the unexpected. “We have been surprised, even after all these years, at how effective radio is and its ability to change the reputation and revenue of so many diverse businesses,” Asher said.

“There are so many ideas waiting to be realised, but only when the time is right.” For the time being, it’s all about providing the widest choice of music content on the island, and we’re pleased to hear that our audiences agree.”