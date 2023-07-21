A minute with Andreas Theodorou, professional mountain bike racer

Where do you live and with whom?

I live in Nicosia with my girlfriend and our wonderful dog!

What did you have for breakfast?

Overnight oats with berries.

Describe your perfect day

When I’m at home, a perfect day starts with a gym session followed by an afternoon ride. When I’m abroad, every day on the downhill bike is a perfect day.

Best book ever read?

I can barely sit still for more than five minutes so I never really have time to read, unless it is something that I need to read.

Best childhood memory?

So many to just pick one. I was lucky enough to spend my days outdoors doing activities that I liked with friends and family.

What is always in your fridge?

Fruit! I always make sure I have plenty of them.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I have a dozen different playlists. Depending on the mood, from rap/hip hop, to jazz/latin, 80s classics and everything in between.

What’s your spirit animal?

Probably my dog, haha! We are both so energetic and active, get bored easily, love a new challenge, and we like being outdoors.

What are you most proud of?

I am definitely proud of putting Cyprus on the world map of cycling as the only Cypriot to represent it at the UCI Downhill World Cup, and seeing my young students evolve both as riders and human beings.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

My all time favourite movie is Interstellar. Everything about it is so good! Not far from where humanity will be in the future.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

It could be anyone, as long as we have a good time and laugh a lot! I’ve been blessed to have a few of these people in my life.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

To be honest, looking to where our future is headed, I would only like to go to the past. The golden era of the 60s-80s, when people were honest and true, the music was good, and life was way simpler.

What is your greatest fear?

Of running out of time for all of the things that I still want to do.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

We did great so far! Dreams came true! Let’s keep going!

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

I have a few of them, but smoking is definitely one

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would try spending the next 24 hours as best as I possibly could with my favourite people.