60 years of Kato Mylos’ Peach Festival

Celebrating six decades of their festival is the Kato Mylos community in the Limassol district as it prepares for the latest Peach Festival. Happening in the middle of the August holidays, the festival will bring together musicians, local artists and the community and, of course, fruit lovers to honour this summer treasure.

“Who doesn’t love juicy and delicious peaches?” ask organisers in anticipation of the festival on August 19. “A fruit that is abundant in our country and contains many nutrients. So let’s go again this year to the established Peach Festival, in the small village of Kato Mylos in the province of Limassol! This year we celebrate 60 years since the start of our festival, an institution that is an important legacy from the oldest generation of Kato Mylos to the younger one.”

Plenty will happen at the festival, although the official programme has not been announced yet. What has been released so far is a series of tasty activities that TV chef Chryso Lefou will lead showing visitors how to make bread, jam and peach compote. Events will begin as early as 10am and will last until the evening when a musical programme commences at 9pm. Taking the stage to entertain visitors will be Giorgos Stamataris and Stavriana Koutra who will perform Cypriot folk songs, adding to the festival’s local character.

 

60th Peach Festival of Kato Mylos

Annual peach festival with food activities and live music. August 19. Kato Mylos, Limassol district. 10am-12am. [email protected]

