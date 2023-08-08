August 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Business News

Cyprus population witnesses steady growth, according to 2021 census

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
old town limassol cyprus business now 5 shopping retail anexartisias

The population of Cyprus saw a significant increase of 9.9 per cent during the decade from 2011 to 2021, as revealed by the preliminary results of the 2021 population and housing census, which was recently released by the state’s statistical service.

As of October 1, 2021, the total population in the government-controlled areas of Cyprus reached 923,272, up from 840,407 in 2011.

Similarly, the total number of households rose to 492,555 from 433,212, indicating a notable 13.7 per cent increase.

In the Nicosia district, there were 163,239 recorded households and a population of 350,824 individuals, accounting for 33.1 per cent and 38 per cent of the total Cyprus population, respectively.

In the Limassol district, 132,305 households (26.9 per cent) were registered, accommodating 262,236 people (28.4 per cent).

The Larnaca district had 82,233 households (16.7 per cent) and a population of 155,753 (16.9 per cent).

The Paphos district saw 74,498 households (15.1 per cent) and a population of 100,175 (10.8 per cent).

Finally, the Famagusta district recorded 40,280 households (8.2 per cent) and a population of 54,282 (5.9 per cent).

Among all the districts, Famagusta experienced the highest percentage increase in both households and population compared to the 2011 census.

Households in Famagusta increased by 18 per cent, while the population showed a growth rate of 16.4 per cent.

The second-highest population increase was observed in Paphos, with a growth rate of 13.5 per cent compared to 2011.

Additionally, the second-highest increase in households was recorded in Limassol, with a growth rate of 15.4 per cent.

The census results provide valuable insights into the demographic changes that have occurred in Cyprus over the past decade.

Cyprus’ population growth highlights the country’s attractiveness as a destination for both local and international individuals and emphasises the need for continued planning and development to accommodate the increasing population.

cropped kyr nicolaou.jpg

