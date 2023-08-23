August 23, 2023

Walking tour explores ecology of art

By Eleni Philippou00
Within the context of the art project Akamantis | Head and Hand by Kyriaki Costa, a guided walking tour will take place in Polis Chrysochous and in the wider area of Akamas on Friday. As the exhibition runs until the end of October at Anassa Hotel and the Local Archaeological Museum, a series of parallel activities invite visitors to experience the art and the exhibition’s theme.

The first tour takes place this week, in Greek and English, and is titled Exploring the Ecology of Art, it will take participants through the exhibition guided by an archaeologist and an art historian.

Starting from the exhibition locations and themes of the project and stopping at key observation points for the Akamantis |Head and Hand project, the route will follow the underground streams of the five rivers that flow into Chrysochous Bay. Through this tour, a new reading of the area emerges with central points of reference being history, myths and ecology. Leading the tour will be Antigone Michael, an archaeologist and tour guide specialising in Cultural Heritage and Dr Christina Lambrou, an art historian.

Creating new associations with the place and its stories, the tour aims to involve the community in the research process and create a network between residents and visitors that will focus on the important role of humans as members of the biotic community.

Those interested in joining the walking tour can make a reservation by phone (26-322955, 26-321321) or by sending an email to [email protected].

 

Exploring the Ecology of Art

Walking tour part of the Akamantis | Head and Hand exhibition with Antigone Michael and Dr. Christina Lambrou. August 25. Meeting point: Anassa Hotel, Paphos. 5pm. In Greek and English. Free. Tel: 26-322955, 26-321321. [email protected]

