A minute with Nihat Ağdaç Tutti 2nd Violinist at BBC Symphony Orchestra

Where do you live?

I live in Marylebone, London with my flat mate Daniel. My cat Behlül will join us from Cyprus soon!

What did you have for breakfast?

Pancakes with strawberries, red berries, honey, fresh cream and coffee.

Describe your perfect day

An early start with COFFEE and sun (if possible in London, it was today!) and fun at work with great colleagues, a nice call with my family in Cyprus (and a special person maybe?) 🙂 and possibly a drink with friends at the end of the day!

Best book ever read?

Chess by Stefan Zweig. I read it twice because it really made me imagine the setting as if I was in the room.

Best childhood memory?

There are a few but I would say the first ice creams of the year after national children’s day shows in April!

What is always in your fridge?

Yoghurt!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I currently don’t drive because my car is in Cyprus and I am in London. But I often listen to Kiss FM! 89.0 kai 88.5! 🙂

What’s your spirit animal?

Cat 🙂 because of its independence!

What are you most proud of?

My parents. For letting me choose my path.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The sad final scene from the movie Sunflower where Giovanna (Sophia Lauren) and Antonio (Marcello Mastroianni) see each other for the last time at the train station and she cries so badly. The music gets me (with tears) every time I watch it.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Celine Dion. We can sing together all night long 🙂

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would want to go to the future. Possibly at least a few hundred years ahead, hoping that space travel is a regular thing!

What is your greatest fear?

Losing my loved ones.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Keep partying, and you will be fine (eventually).

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Self centred behaviour!

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Eat, drink, sing and dance with my family and friends!