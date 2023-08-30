August 30, 2023

Sessions to host events at State Gallery of Contemporary Art

By Eleni Philippou029
As a new programme of events happening at the State Gallery of Contemporary Art – SPEL by Sessions appears, Nicosia’s events’ agenda expands. On Saturday, the inauguration of Theatro, an immersive installation for action, participation and viewing will take place, kickstarting the official programme of queer happenings.

“Theatre and dance performances, screenings, workshops, talks, concerts and parties, weekly meetings and discussions will flood the State Gallery of Contemporary Art – SPEL until the end of the year,” say organisers, “showcasing a wide range of projects that honour the multiplicity of interpretation and engagement.

“In parallel, the Cerebral Gym curated by Loizos Olympios will be launched, evolving around the Reading Room of the third floor; an anti-collection of queer printed matter, engaging with archival and publishing practices.”

The programme will be launched with the performance Dirt is for evry1!!!! by Subaerial which includes 16 participating artists, while every Thursday at 8.20pm, the Cloud Transmissions will continue to take place on the rooftop of the Gallery.

 

Sessions Opening #2: Subaerial: Dirt is for evry1!!!!

Inaugural event of the Sessions program of queer happenings. September 2. State Gallery of Contemporary Art – SPEL, Nicosia. 8.30pm. [email protected]. Tel:  22-479600

