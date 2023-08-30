August 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
SportTennisUS Open

Tsitsipas stunned by Stricker at US Open

By Reuters News Service00
u.s. open
Greek seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has been knocked out in the first round in New York

Swiss Dominic Stricker secured the biggest win of his career with a thrilling 7-5 6-7(2) 6-7(5) 7-6(6) 6-3 upset of Greek seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday to reach the third round of the U.S. Open.

Playing in his first U.S. Open main draw, world number 128 Stricker used a massive serve, booming forehand and solid net play during a gruelling four-hour encounter in which he broke the Australian Open finalist six times for his first top-10 win.

“I came out today pretty well. I felt good from the first set on. It was a tough battle but I am just super happy right now,” said Stricker. “I am going to enjoy the rest of the day and then I will recover for the next round.”

For Tsitsipas, who won an ATP 250 title in Los Cabos in early August but then went a combined 1-2 at Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati, the loss marked another early U.S. Open exit after falling in the first round last year.

Tsitsipas had a chance to serve for the match while leading 5-3 in the fourth set but Stricker stepped up with the break en route to forcing a decider where he consolidated an early break with a hold to love for a 3-0 lead that sent him on his way.

“I was down 3-5 and then I came back in the fourth set. I don’t know how, but I did it somehow and then I kept playing very high level tennis. I am a bit speechless but it is a great day,” said the 21-year-old Stricker.

“Such a great day for me, such a great win,” Stricker added. “It gives me a lot of confidence and I think it is great to see from my team. We are working hard every day and it is so great to do that.”

Related Posts

Nearly half of Australian elite athletes living below poverty line

Reuters News Service

US Open order of play on Wednesday

Reuters News Service

Tziortzis remains EuroNASCAR leader with two rounds to go

Staff Reporter

Fulham beat Tottenham on penalties in League Cup

Reuters News Service

Haaland wins PFA Player of the Year award

Reuters News Service

Alcaraz gets easy start to US Open title defence, Medvedev advances

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign