Guest recipes with LIDL food academy

Veggie twist on Tex Mex classic

Vegetarian Burrito with red pepper

4 large tortillas

Red peppers grilled or red peppers

Tomato sauce ‘Pico de gallo’ (see below)

Mexican Rice (see below)

Refried beans (see below)

Guacamole (see below)

Sour cream (see below)

Pico de gallo tomato sauce

2 large ripe tomatoes, cut into cubes

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh coriander, finely chopped

Juice of 1 lime

½ teaspoon cumin

Himalayan salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Mixed hot spices

Mexican rice

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

Himalayan salt

1 small garlic clove, finely chopped

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

140g tin corn, well drained

2 cups hot water

1 cup basmati rice, washed and drained

Refried beans

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small garlic clove, finely chopped

Himalayan salt

1 small can beans, well drained (keep the juice from the can)

Mixed hot spices

Guacamole

2 ripe avocados, mashed with fork

Half the amount from the Pico de gallo recipe

Sour cream

200g strained yogurt

Juice of half lime

For the Pico de gallo

Put all the ingredients in a medium bowl and mix.

Refrigerate for half to an hour until the ingredients are well marinated.

For the Mexican rice

Heat the oil in a small saucepan and sauté the onion along with the salt.

After caramelising lightly add the garlic, paprika and black pepper and continue to sauté.

Then add the corn along with the hot water.

After the water boils, add the rice and mix.

Lower the heat and let the rice simmer (without covering the pot) for about 10 minutes or until it absorbs the liquid.

Remove from heat, cover with a folded clean towel and let it absorb all liquids for another 10 minutes.

Finally, stir lightly with a fork.

For the refried beans

Sauté along with the olive oil in a frying pan, the cumin, onion, salt and garlic until their aromas come out.

Then add the beans and sauté lightly.

At the same time, season with the hot spices.

Remove pan from heat and lightly mash with a fork. Then add the juice from the can and boil slightly. Add as much juice as needed to make a slightly lumpy puree.

Place the pan back on heat and boil again until the beans are well thickened.

For the Guacamole

Put the avocado in a medium bowl and mash using a fork.

Add the tomato sauce and mix.

For the Sour cream

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together.

Final assembly

Heat tortilla on both sides to make softer, in a nonstick pan.

Brush it with a little of the refried beans.

Add the rice in a line down the centre and put guacamole on top.

Then add the peppers, tomato sauce and sour cream on top.

Fold the two edges of the tortilla right and left. Then, fold the bottom edge, thus covering the two edges you had folded before.

Roll carefully, while tightening the mixture so as to create a tight roll.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/