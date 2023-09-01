Guest recipes with LIDL food academy

Veggie twist on Tex Mex classic
Vegetarian Burrito with red pepper
4 large tortillas
Red peppers grilled or red peppers
Tomato sauce ‘Pico de gallo’ (see below)
Mexican Rice (see below)
Refried beans (see below)
Guacamole (see below)
Sour cream (see below)
Pico de gallo tomato sauce
2 large ripe tomatoes, cut into cubes
1 small onion, finely chopped
2 tablespoons fresh coriander, finely chopped
Juice of 1 lime
½ teaspoon cumin
Himalayan salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Mixed hot spices
Mexican rice
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 small onion, finely chopped
Himalayan salt
1 small garlic clove, finely chopped
1 teaspoon sweet paprika
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
140g tin corn, well drained
2 cups hot water
1 cup basmati rice, washed and drained
Refried beans
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 small garlic clove, finely chopped
Himalayan salt
1 small can beans, well drained (keep the juice from the can)
Mixed hot spices
Guacamole
2 ripe avocados, mashed with fork
Half the amount from the Pico de gallo recipe
Sour cream
200g strained yogurt
Juice of half lime
For the Pico de gallo
Put all the ingredients in a medium bowl and mix.
Refrigerate for half to an hour until the ingredients are well marinated.
For the Mexican rice
Heat the oil in a small saucepan and sauté the onion along with the salt.
After caramelising lightly add the garlic, paprika and black pepper and continue to sauté.
Then add the corn along with the hot water.
After the water boils, add the rice and mix.
Lower the heat and let the rice simmer (without covering the pot) for about 10 minutes or until it absorbs the liquid.
Remove from heat, cover with a folded clean towel and let it absorb all liquids for another 10 minutes.
Finally, stir lightly with a fork.
For the refried beans
Sauté along with the olive oil in a frying pan, the cumin, onion, salt and garlic until their aromas come out.
Then add the beans and sauté lightly.
At the same time, season with the hot spices.
Remove pan from heat and lightly mash with a fork. Then add the juice from the can and boil slightly. Add as much juice as needed to make a slightly lumpy puree.
Place the pan back on heat and boil again until the beans are well thickened.
For the Guacamole
Put the avocado in a medium bowl and mash using a fork.
Add the tomato sauce and mix.
For the Sour cream
In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together.
Final assembly
Heat tortilla on both sides to make softer, in a nonstick pan.
Brush it with a little of the refried beans.
Add the rice in a line down the centre and put guacamole on top.
Then add the peppers, tomato sauce and sour cream on top.
Fold the two edges of the tortilla right and left. Then, fold the bottom edge, thus covering the two edges you had folded before.
Roll carefully, while tightening the mixture so as to create a tight roll.
Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/