US Open order of play on Friday

Order of play on the main show courts on the fifth day of the U.S. Open on Friday (play starts 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

14-Tommy Paul (U.S.) v 21-Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain)

Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) v Jennifer Brady (U.S.)

32-Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 6-Coco Gauff (U.S)

32-Laslo Djere (Serbia) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

10-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) v Taylor Townsend (U.S.)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Kaja Juvan (Slovenia)

22-Adrian Mannarino (France) v 10-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

Jakub Mensik (Czech Republic) v 9-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

4-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v 30-Sorana Cirstea (Romania)

