September 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested after explosion at furniture store in north

By Tom Cleaver00
A man, named as 39-year-old Murat Serifoglu, was remanded in custody for two days in the north on Wednesday in connection with a police investigation into an explosion which occurred on Tuesday evening.

The explosion occurred at around 10.35pm at the Emlak dunyasi furniture shop in Omorfita. The shop’s windows were blown out and its walls were damaged as a result.

The police’s investigation into the explosion is ongoing.

