October 30, 2023

A series of printmaking workshops

By Eleni Philippou
A four-part workshop this month will show teenagers and adults the beautiful and intricate process of printmaking. Artist Kyriakos Theocharous will facilitate the workshops which will take place at the State Gallery in Nicosia on four Wednesdays from November 1 to 29. The workshops are independent of each other, though participation in all four is recommended.

Those joining the sessions (ages 16 and above) will learn about the history of printmaking, its methodology and how it has evolved over the years. The workshops are based on the work of Telemachos Kanthos and his prints presented in the permanent exhibition at the State Gallery.

“Printmaking,” say organisers, “is considered to be the engraving of a design on a surface that is subsequently inked and printed on paper. The basic methods include wood engraving, copper engraving and lithography, and are divided into two categories such as woodblock printing and intaglio printing. Through printmaking, however, skills in the material media are developed, prompting the creator to explore various methods and discover their needs and desires in the field of visual art. This process requires research, experimentation and a technical and aesthetic appreciation that helps develop a new identity and a new vocabulary of printmaking expression.”

The workshops will be a hands-on experience as participants are introduced to linoleum engraving and multi-copy printing. No previous experience with printmaking is required to join and participants are advised to bring along any A4 drawings they wish to work on. What’s more, the workshops are free to attend, given that registration is complete.

 

Printmaking workshops

4 workshops for teens and adults. Ages 16 and above. November 1, 8, 22, 28. State Gallery, Nicosia. 6pm-8.30pm. Tel: 99-883150. Facebook event:

