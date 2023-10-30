October 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man foraging for mushrooms finds grenade

By Iole Damaskinos
mushrooms, mushroom, forest, forestry
File photo

A man who went out to pick mushrooms over the weekend was surprised by the unpleasant discovery of a hand grenade.

According to reports, the man was out searching for mushrooms around 11am on Saturday morning in ​​Kyperounda, Limassol district, when he instead found the grenade.

The forager immediately rang the authorities who rushed to the scene.

According to the police, it was determined that the explosive was a defensive M-26 grenade, which did not have a cocking lever and was in an advanced stage of oxidation. According to the indications it is likely that it had been at the site for many years.

Pyrotechnicians sent to the scene removed the object for destruction.

Meanwhile, another mushroom picker from Galata, disappeared on Friday also in the area of ​​Kyperounda.

The 71-year-old  man had been reported missing by his daughter who told police that he had left around 2pm for mushroom picking with his housekeeper.

The latter returned at 5pm to the car without the 71-year-old and notified his family, whereafter authorities mobilised a search. Members of the police, civil defence, and volunteers combed the area to find him.

Soldiers located the man hours later, around 11.30pm in a hard-to-access area near an army camp, bearing some bruises.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Iole Damaskinos
iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and ancient practices.

