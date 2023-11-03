November 3, 2023

Arrest after construction machinery stolen

By Iole Damaskinos00
Police in Paphos on Thursday arrested a 39-year-old man after the theft of electrical construction machinery.

According to the police, the theft was reported on October 23 by the 55-year-old owner of a construction company. He man claimed various building materials and tools of value were stolen from an open area where they were stored.

Police investigations brought up testimony against the 39-year-old, a resident of a village in Paphos.

An warrant was issued against him and he was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

 

