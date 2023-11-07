November 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

An evening of live music at BoC Cultural Foundation

By Eleni Philippou00
j 02467 2023 boc cf social media management november 1

Within the framework of the ongoing exhibition Siko Psichi mou…Images and Music of Refugees of 22, a series of music nights will take place in the heart of Nicosia by the ensemble Echo-Topia. The first performance is coming up on Friday with Vasilis Philippou on voice, ney and percussions, Odysseas Toumazou on guitar and Marios Menelaou on double bass.

Inspired by the sounds of Cyprus, in speech and in music, the ensemble will present contemporary music with original compositions and covers of traditional songs from Asia Minor that touch on the relationship and the connection between people and their place. Their music is deeply influenced by their love for Cypriot culture and they invite listeners to experience tradition as a live, developing way of expression. What’s more, the concert this week is free to attend yet places are limited so those interested in attending so book seats soon.

The exhibition within which the event occurs commemorates the 101st anniversary of the Asia Minor Disaster and is organised by the Foundation of the Hellenic Parliament for Parliamentaryism and Democracy. Through photographic, audio-visual and archival documents, it traces the role and importance of music and song as identity and collective memory, touching on diverse musical genres. From traditional songs and dances, Asia Minor rembetika and contemporary Greek music.

 

Echo-Topia

Live music by local ensemble, within the framework of the Siko Psichi mou…Images and music of refugees of ’22 exhibition. November 10. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 8pm. Free. Tel: 22-128175

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Embracing autumn: what to do in Cyprus this season

Eleni Philippou

Love is a verb

Eleni Philippou

Book Review: Terrace Story by Hilary Leichter

CM Guest Columnist

Larnaca Biennale welcomes philosophy and spirituality

Eleni Philippou

A new look at the world around us

Eleni Philippou

Christmas fair coming to the heart of Nicosia

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign